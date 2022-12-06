The Northern Daily Leader

Touch Football: Tamworth open mixed side contest for Bowl silverware at State Cup

SN
By Samantha Newsam
December 6 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's open mixed team exceeded expectations in making it through to the B Bowl final at the State Cup played in Port Macquarie on the weekend.

The Tamworth open mixed side lived up to their Titans moniker as the Tamworth Touch Association made a successful return from the State Cup wilderness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.