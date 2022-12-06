Last week, seven members of One2Boxing left Tamworth knowing full-well the scale of the challenge they faced.
Bound for the Amateur National Titles in Melbourne, each of the fighters knew they would likely come up against opponents better than any they had faced before.
But the small club from Tamworth has begun to make a habit of exceeding expectations, and it did so once again to see three new national champions crowned.
"At the very start of the year, no," gym owner and head coach Jamie Carroll said when asked if he thought national titles were a possibility at the start of the year.
"My goal was just to get a few guys up with a bit of experience and get a few wins for them and maybe build towards something like this."
The success of the gym, Carroll said, was down to the boxers' dedication.
"As it was, we never stopped working ... every weekend, we were away sparring. And if we weren't sparring, we were away fighting," he said.
The three winners from One2Boxing were Cody Vitalone, Brandon Grach, and Rohan Martin.
Vitalone continued his impressive rise in the sport, and claimed his latest title after just eight career fights.
"He didn't do it easy, he had two fights over three days against experienced opponents from Queensland," Carroll said.
"But he came away with two dominant wins."
Grach, who weighed in at 130 kilograms, fought in the super heavyweight division and made his return to the sport after more than a dozen years away.
The 29-year-old fought through a lack of fitness to claim an immensely impressive title win over a highly touted opponent.
"He got [a walkover] in the first round and went into the final against an undefeated NSW opponent we knew pretty well, Elvino Maroulis," Carroll said.
"He's an undefeated fighter and has big raps on him, and Brandon went out and dominated him."
Martin, being a six foot two inch tall, 80kg 15-year-old, did not have an opponent available in his division, so was made champion on walkover.
Instead, he went up to the under 18s category where he put on a determined performance against the eventual winner of the division.
"He showed a lot of heart, and I think with a bit more experience would have beat him," Carroll said.
"He lost on points, but can still walk away with his head held high."
Sienna Carroll, Lemuel Silisia, Pemberton Lele, and Malachi Towns were the other four fighters to make the trip.
All fought well, but either came up against superb opponents or were on the wrong side of extremely close fights.
Sienna, in particular, was unfortunate not to come away with a second national title in her second bout and was "absolutely robbed" of a decision victory, Carroll said.
"I can tell you right now, she will have a collection of Australian titles," he said.
"She's only 11 years of age, but she was already fighting an age division up, and she still dominated."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.