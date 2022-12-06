Before this year Ella Tanna had never played at a national championships.
Now the Tamworth teenager is preparing to don the blue for the second time in the space of only a few months after being named in the NSW under-13s Blues team to contest the indoor nationals in Brisbane in January.
Tanna's selection follows a strong performance at the state under-13s championships where she was part of the Hockey New England side that finished runners-up.
Lions team-mate Lucy Deiderick was also rewarded for her efforts with selection in the State team.
After impressing for Tamworth at the boys championships, Logan Haywood was meanwhile selected in the boys State side.
He will be joined by New England's Angus Schmude and Luke Whitty, while Tyler Riggall will suit up for the Blues.
All three who were part of the victorious New England side, the Lions roaring back from 3-nil down early in the Division 1 final to triumph 5-3 and be crowned state champions.
Whitty, was for his performance over the three days, acknowledged as the Player of the Tournament.
The under-13s nationals will run from January 17-20.
Armidale's Nathan Czinner and Ben Hanlan will meanwhile don the green and gold in February after being named in the Australian indoor men's side to contest the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria.
The final squad to travel to South Africa for what will be the first World Cup in six years was finalised following the recent Trans-Tasman Challenge in New Zealand.
Hanlan was part of that tour, the Aussies claiming the accolades with seven wins and a draw.
Czinner is the baby of the team at 20 and will make his Australian debut in Pretoria, as he continues what has been a breakout 12 months. He is currently in Canberra preparing with the Australian under-21s outdoor side for their Junior World Cup qualifiers against New Zealand.
"I can't wait to play indoor at the highest level and against the best players in the world," he said.
The World Cup will be played from February 5-11.
Australia is currently ranked 10th in the world and has been drawn in Pool B alongside the host nation, Argentina, Iran, Czech Republic and the USA.
