Hockey: Tamworth to host state under-13s boys, men's over 45s and 65s and state PSSA championships in 2023

By Samantha Newsam
December 10 2022 - 10:00am
2023 is shaping up to be another big year for the Tamworth Hockey Association with their annual York Cup and Kim Small Shield one of four major tournaments they will host.

Tamworth Hockey Association is set to host two of the biggest events on the Hockey NSW calendar in 2023.

