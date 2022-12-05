RANGERS were called to investigate almost 300 dog attacks throughout the past year as council hopes to improve education around responsible pet ownership.
During the 2021/22 financial year 296 dog attacks were reported to Tamworth Regional Council, marking an increase of 32 attacks compared to the previous year.
Following investigations it was found just 42 of those reported were considered and assessed as 'dog attacks' under the Companion Animals Act 1998.
Council's director of liveable communities Gina Vereker, said in an effort to encourage better outcomes for companion animals council is "actively encouraging" the community to practice responsible pet ownership.
"There's a lot of work being done by council in this space," she said.
READ ALSO:
"This includes regular communications with the community around the importance of keeping dogs on leash in public when outside one of the designated off leash areas, tips for keeping dogs happy, entertained, and contained at home when out of the house, and encouraging volunteerism at the Tamworth Regional Companion Animal Centre and new shelter [previously Heaven Can Wait]."
During the last financial year, 1,212 dogs and cats where seized, surrendered or taken to the centre by the public.
Of those, 253 were reclaimed by their owner, while 364 were euthanised upon the owner's request or due to being unsuitable, un-rehomed, ill, or an infant or feral.
Council forked out a total of $442,291 during the last financial year to pay for the wages of four rangers and two companion animal officers, the maintenance of the facility and education and awareness activities.
To reduce the number of animals ending up on death row council has utilised social media to advertise surrendered dogs and cats to the public.
The Companion Animal centre Facebook page has amassed more than 16,000 followers since it was launched.
Since council took over the lease after the city's only re-homing shelter, Heaven Can Wait, closed, Ms Vereker said council has been able to rehome more animals
To help keep the number of dogs and cats arriving at the centre down, Ms Vereker said there are key things all owners could do.
"Pet owners should be mindful of ensuring they have adequate fencing for their pets as well as providing toys to keep them entertained when home alone," she said.
"Providing them with regular exercise and socialisation with other animals, as well as keeping up to date with microchipping and vaccination schedules."
For those who find themselves time poor, Ms Vereker said animal day care and dog walking services are available across the region.
Free vaccinations and microchipping has also been offered to eligible residents.
"This will result in fewer animals exhibiting anti-social behaviour, and reduce the number of pets surrendered each year," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.