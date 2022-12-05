The Northern Daily Leader
Muidar, 76 Babbinboon Road, Somerton is coming up for auction

Updated December 5 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 2:51pm
Property of the week | Muidar, 76 Babbinboon Road, Somerton

Stunning property for horse enthusiast
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 4-car garage
  • AGENCY: McCulloch Agencies
  • AGENTS: Kristy Reid (0456 785 535), Daniel McCulloch (0429 613 332)
  • AUCTION
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Welcome home to "Muidar", perfect for the equine enthusiast.

