Stunning property for horse enthusiast

Welcome home to "Muidar", perfect for the equine enthusiast.
The property is complete with a beautiful homestead nestled on 40.52 hectares and located just 20 minutes from Tamworth.
The lovely, four-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead surrounded by timber verandas, built in 2010 with views over the property.
There is a large, 17x9 metre shed, perfect for gooseneck, trucks and tractors. The shed also has a concrete floor in one end with a great workshop and mezzanine floor.
A huge stable complex (24x7 metres), includes a hot and cold horse wash and tack shed under one roof adjacent to a full-size cutting arena with cattle yards and a ramp.
Watered by three bores, one equipped with solar panels and the other two are not, however, they could be usable if they were equipped.
Features include:
