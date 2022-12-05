IT'S baby steps towards a brand new commercial centre for residents in the city's North, with the hub to be developed in "due course".
The developer behind the proposed neighbourhood centre for the Windmill Hill Estate, located on Browns Lane, has submitted an application to Tamworth Regional Council in a bid to get the ball rolling on the build.
The Windmill Commercial Centre has been slated to include a supermarket, shops, tavern, community hall and day-care centre to service the uptick in residential builds in the area.
Land to the North, East and Southeast of the proposed commercial centre is, or will be, occupied by residential dwellings, with lots and land and house packages being sold to accommodate the city's growing population.
"The Hills Plains district has developed to a stage where the provision of a neighbourhood centre is highly desirable," the report says.
If the application is approved by council, two "development lots" will be created, laying the foundations for the future of the complex.
The report submitted to council says the neighbourhood centre will be developed in "stages".
"The ultimate staging will be dependent on a number of factors," the report says.
Eventually, one lot will include 15 tenancies, four buildings, carparking and landscaping and the other will host a supermarket and delivery access.
Two temporary roads from the West and Southeast of Verdelho Drive will also be created to provide access before a permanent road network is established.
Single Builders have called the development the "most significant retail development in Tamworth in 20 years", with lots leasing fast.
"Come join us and make history," the company advertised.
Separate applications seeking construction certificates for the specific builds will be submitted to council at a later date.
A neighbourhood centre complex has been identified in Tamworth council's Blueprint 100, the key document driving the city's growth, as a critical step for increasing the population.
"In order to achieve a degree of self-sufficiency for the growing local community, the establishment of a strong neighbourhood centre should be supported and promoted," the Blueprint says.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
