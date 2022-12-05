A shared accessway, which could have links to a former city mayor, is one of 27 properties that are set to go under the hammer in a council bid to recoup unpaid rates and charges.
The laneway at 50 Brisbane Street, adjacent to CH Boutique Hotel, which lists George Spurin Brown as the person having an interest in the property, could be up for grabs at auction if just under $6,000 is not paid to Tamworth Regional Council.
The ratepayer has had an overdue charge of $890.32 for more than five years, and owes more than $5,000 in other rates.
The laneway provides shared access to three properties on Peel Street, and is classified as a dual entryway.
The list of dozens of properties can now be revealed after council released the addresses as part of official government processes.
Properties will go under the hammer in East, South and North Tamworth, Hanging Rock, Duncan's Creek, Appleby, Woolomin, Limbri, Kootingal, Nundle, Bendemeer, Warral, Westdale, as well as Barraba, Upper Manilla, Manilla and Red Hill.
Notice must be given to landowners or entities of council's intention to sell in a bid to recoup rates that are owed.
Landowners wishing to avoid sell off must pay half of the overdue amount prior to auction day, and enter into an ongoing agreement with council.
The land will be offered for sale at public auctions to be held in March in Tamworth and Manilla, if the landholder does not pay the amount slated, or does not make satisfactory arrangements.
The auction will mark the first time that council will enforce the debt recovery process since it was called off by the Office of Local Government due to COVID.
At the most recent auction in 2018, 56 properties were put up.
Mayor Russell Webb told the Leader in July any outstanding money from sales will go back to those that own the land.
"We have to take some action to recoup those funds that are owed to the council," he said. "And they're really owed to the community."
Council did not respond to questions from the Leader on Monday.
Properties listed for the upcoming sale include four parcels of land mortgaged to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, one to the Regional Australia Bank, one to the National Australia Bank, and one to Westpac Banking Corporation.
