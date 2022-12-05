The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Tamworth to host 2023 and 2024 NSW Country Championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central North will be hoping to again be celebrating with some silverware at Scully Park on the Sunday of the June long weekend with Tamworth locked in to host the championships for the next two years.

Central North will be chasing NSW Country Rugby Championship glory on home soil again next year after Tamworth was awarded hosting rights for the 2023 and 2024 tournaments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.