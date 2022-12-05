DECEMBER has brought with it some festive competition as teachers have battled it out to impress some of the toughest, and smallest critics.
Calrossy Anglican School staff across the William Cowper and Brisbane Street campuses went head to head, decorating their offices.
Many took up the chance to have some festive fun with the marketing and enrolments, finance, boarding, information technology, student services, administration and music departments taking part.
Marketing staff member Dale Thompson, said after a few weeks of after-hours decorating, the staff thought it was time to call in the preschool students for judging.
"After several years impacted by COVID where we couldn't do these activities as a school with our wider community, it has been wonderful to celebrate and enjoy the season," she said.
"To see the delight on the children's faces as they look in the Christmas wonderlands was precious, and reminds us the spirit of Christmas is in the 'togetherness' and a time for giving joy to others."
The offices were transformed into real life nativity scenes, Santa's workshop and a winter wonderland.
The IT department pulled out all the stops and printed their own decorations with a 3D printer.
But at the end of the day there could only be one winner.
The students voted for the front reception and Santa's workshops as their favourite room, making the marketing and enrolment staff the winners of the decorating competition.
The decorations at reception and the boarding office will stay up until the end of the week, for anyone who needs a festive fix.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
