The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Calrossy Anglican School staff decorate department offices to win preschool student votes

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DECEMBER has brought with it some festive competition as teachers have battled it out to impress some of the toughest, and smallest critics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.