The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video

Tamworth Cricket: Liam Rodgers propels Tamworth City to big win over South Tamworth

By Zac Lowe
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To his teammates, Liam Rodgers is known as 'Buck'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.