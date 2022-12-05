The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth and District Liquor Accord searching for a new chair after Ian Dundon leaves Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
December 5 2022 - 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Dundon had been the president of the Tamworth and District Liquor Accord since 2017. Picture by Peter Hardin from file

LOCAL licensees and hoteliers are set to meet this month to elect a new chair to lead the local group across Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.