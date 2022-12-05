LOCAL licensees and hoteliers are set to meet this month to elect a new chair to lead the local group across Tamworth.
The Tamworth and District Liquor Accord - which regularly works hand in hand with Oxley police - has a vacant position at the helm.
Ian Dundon had been the president of the Tamworth and District Liquor Accord since 2017, when he replaced Nick Weir.
Mr Dundon was the former licensee of the Longyard Hotel in South Tamworth and has now moved out of town, leaving the accord chair role vacant.
READ ALSO:
Michael Squires from the Pub Group and Southgate Inn is the current vice president of the accord.
The group is set to meet later this month in Tamworth to elect a new president and vice president, as well as other committee positions including treasurer, secretary and media manager.
The meeting will be held behind closed doors with accord members present.
There are more than two dozen venues who are part of the accord for the Tamworth district, including clubs, function centres, pubs and licensed premises.
The accord meets regularly to discuss industry regulations and issues and has previously worked together on educational campaigns, fundraisers, barred from one, barred from all and ID scanner initiatives.
The ID Scanners, which effectively connect all late night CBD venues together, allows the venues to collectively manage patrons.
In 2017, they were credited with reducing the city's alcohol-related crime in the city by 60 per cent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.