They are not preachers. they are doers. It may be the little girl who can't let go of mum's hand on the first day, or the boy who needs some time out. You might see the chaplain as an extra person in the classroom, or taking a referral for a chat. Taking someone for one-to-one reading or a game in the playground. They may be running a course on resilience, self-esteem, anger management, or leadership. Saturday morning, they might be helping the P&C with the Bunnings BBQ. These are people dedicate to serve, and it will often take them the extra mile.