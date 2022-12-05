The Northern Daily Leader
The School Chaplain Scheme is in intrinsic part of the education landscape

By Howard Barnes
December 6 2022
Some of the local chaplains: Melinda Player (Attunga PS), Kylie Handsaker (Currabubula PS), Dawn Cronin (Walhallow PS), Lynda Hatfield (Walhallow PS), Paul Briscoe (Duri PS). Picture supplied.

It's a no brainer really. Hospitals have chaplains. Police have chaplains. There are chaplains for armed forces, race horses and golf courses. Even football teams. And we know why. Because there are people in need of spiritual and emotional support. So it seems obvious that schools should have chaplains too.

