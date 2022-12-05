It's a no brainer really. Hospitals have chaplains. Police have chaplains. There are chaplains for armed forces, race horses and golf courses. Even football teams. And we know why. Because there are people in need of spiritual and emotional support. So it seems obvious that schools should have chaplains too.
The National School Chaplain Scheme was launched in 2006, tentatively at first because it was new, but it has grown to become an intrinsic and highly acclaimed part of the modern education landscape.
One principal remarked recently, "We would be devastated to lose our chaplain. We have a long history of great chaplains here. He is making such a positive impact and is an integral member of our support staff."
Do all schools get a chaplain? Unfortunately no. The Commonwealth Government sets aside $61.4 million a year which is enough to fund 3,000 chaplaincies at two days a week. Schools need to apply for the grant, but there aren't enough to go around so some schools will miss out.
The school chaplain is there to provide pastoral care and general spiritual, social and emotional comfort to all students irrespective of their own faith and beliefs. This may include support or guidance around ethics, values, relationships and spiritual questions. All programs are voluntary.
The chaplains are highly trained leaders who are endorsed by a church or recognised religious institution. The Tamworth locality has chaplains at Attunga, Duri, Currabubula, Werris Creek, Quirindi, Kootingal, Moonbi, Oxley Vale, Walhollow, Tambar Springs and Mullaley.
They are not preachers. they are doers. It may be the little girl who can't let go of mum's hand on the first day, or the boy who needs some time out. You might see the chaplain as an extra person in the classroom, or taking a referral for a chat. Taking someone for one-to-one reading or a game in the playground. They may be running a course on resilience, self-esteem, anger management, or leadership. Saturday morning, they might be helping the P&C with the Bunnings BBQ. These are people dedicate to serve, and it will often take them the extra mile.
In one small indigenous village, the school chaplain coordinates an after-school community craft group. Everyone is invited and it becomes a place for positive interaction and support. People get to know each other.
At another small town, the chaplain runs a weekly playgroup for mothers (and fathers) of preschool children. It means that the children of the village can play together and when they're old enough for school, they will already have a friend.
Smaller schools come with their own set of issues as teachers work with multiple year groups. Often the principal is teaching too. Extra help is needed to keep it all together.
On the other hand, small schools often have a friendly, family vibe. Children want someone who has the time to listen to what happened on the weekend or help me with a problem.
As one teacher remarked, "We are here to teach. But you are here for everything else."
One chaplain uses his 10 minute drive to school as a chance to pray. He prays for himself, for God's wisdom and character, to be able to impart something good in every situation. He prays that God will bring his peace to the school.
It must be working because one of the staff recently said "Thank you for the calming effect that you have on the school."
