Stepping Back in Time || Tamworth's early years 1922 to 1925

By Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society
December 6 2022 - 11:00am
After relocating from their original nearby school site in Carthage St in 1923, Tamworth Church of England Girls School took up residence in 'Calrossy', which had previously been the home of solicitor John Patterson in Brisbane St. Picture supplied

Continuing with a few significant events that have occurred in earlier days in Tamworth, this issue deals with the years 1922 to 1925.

