1922 - Victor Thompson elected a member of the House of Representatives for the Federal Division of New England, which extended north as far as Tenterfield and south as far as Singleton & Raymond Terrace: // Significant extensions to the original Tamworth High School site, with a new wing constructed facing Napier St: // A Commercial High School was established in Tamworth, dealing in commercial subjects, initially housed at West Tamworth Public School: // The development of flue-cured tobacco saw a growth in the tobacco cultivation industry in the Tamworth area, with 45 farms involved, employing 544 men and producing just over 1470 tonnes of leaf, about 70 per cent of the State's total: // A vehicle named 'New State Bus', honouring the strong local New State movement in North West NSW, began a town bus service east of the river. The American-made 'Dearsom' vehicle had solid rubber tyres: // The Tamworth Commercial Travellers Carnival was held on May 13/14/15, with various events raising over 4 000 pounds for the Tamworth District Hospital, Tamworth War Memorial Fund and Commercial Travellers' Cot Fund: // Prince of Wales Park, now the site of our future University headquarters opposite Eastpoint Shopping Centre, was formally notified, often referred to locally as 'Paradise Oval' and 'No. 4 Oval': // Prime Minister William Hughes made a second visit to Tamworth on June 12. During the visit he formally named the land 'King's Park' or 'King's Hill Park', part of which is where the Historical Society 'Calala Cottage' is situated. The naming was in honour of P.G.King who constructed the original cottage building in 1875: // Tamworth's second Power House was built, being opened by Mayor Ald. William Green on November 12, with around 1,000 people attending the opening ceremony. Generating alternating current electricity, the new venture was initially capable of producing 500 kW. Built between Lye Park, the railway line, Kitchener St and Marius St, today's Powerhouse Motel occupies part of the area: // The Lower Dungowan Recreation Ground was dedicated on June 23, after having been in use much earlier, including horse-racing, which raised money for the War Effort during World War I: // c 1922 - Henry Woodley launched an ongoing Woodley family participation in the motor business, by starting his motor body works at 277 Peel St, initially mainly involved with car-hoods: // The Tamworth Golf Club purchased about 44 hectares of land in West Tamworth, which had previously been the 'Resting Paddock' of the Peel River Land & Mineral Company, to become today's Tamworth Golf Club Course.