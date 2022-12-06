Continuing with a few significant events that have occurred in earlier days in Tamworth, this issue deals with the years 1922 to 1925.
1922 - Victor Thompson elected a member of the House of Representatives for the Federal Division of New England, which extended north as far as Tenterfield and south as far as Singleton & Raymond Terrace: // Significant extensions to the original Tamworth High School site, with a new wing constructed facing Napier St: // A Commercial High School was established in Tamworth, dealing in commercial subjects, initially housed at West Tamworth Public School: // The development of flue-cured tobacco saw a growth in the tobacco cultivation industry in the Tamworth area, with 45 farms involved, employing 544 men and producing just over 1470 tonnes of leaf, about 70 per cent of the State's total: // A vehicle named 'New State Bus', honouring the strong local New State movement in North West NSW, began a town bus service east of the river. The American-made 'Dearsom' vehicle had solid rubber tyres: // The Tamworth Commercial Travellers Carnival was held on May 13/14/15, with various events raising over 4 000 pounds for the Tamworth District Hospital, Tamworth War Memorial Fund and Commercial Travellers' Cot Fund: // Prince of Wales Park, now the site of our future University headquarters opposite Eastpoint Shopping Centre, was formally notified, often referred to locally as 'Paradise Oval' and 'No. 4 Oval': // Prime Minister William Hughes made a second visit to Tamworth on June 12. During the visit he formally named the land 'King's Park' or 'King's Hill Park', part of which is where the Historical Society 'Calala Cottage' is situated. The naming was in honour of P.G.King who constructed the original cottage building in 1875: // Tamworth's second Power House was built, being opened by Mayor Ald. William Green on November 12, with around 1,000 people attending the opening ceremony. Generating alternating current electricity, the new venture was initially capable of producing 500 kW. Built between Lye Park, the railway line, Kitchener St and Marius St, today's Powerhouse Motel occupies part of the area: // The Lower Dungowan Recreation Ground was dedicated on June 23, after having been in use much earlier, including horse-racing, which raised money for the War Effort during World War I: // c 1922 - Henry Woodley launched an ongoing Woodley family participation in the motor business, by starting his motor body works at 277 Peel St, initially mainly involved with car-hoods: // The Tamworth Golf Club purchased about 44 hectares of land in West Tamworth, which had previously been the 'Resting Paddock' of the Peel River Land & Mineral Company, to become today's Tamworth Golf Club Course.
1923 - The Girl Guide Movement was officially launched in Tamworth, after informal Guide activity had taken place for the previous 6 years. Miss Alice Cohen, daughter of Nathan Cohen, was elected as the inaugural President: // Tamworth's first major apiary headquarters was established by the highly-experienced Alfred Norton who came to Tamworth from Victoria with 160 hives of bees, setting up his operations at the corner of Piper/Martin St corner: // With the Dept of Education introducing Secondary School fees, this caused a huge fall in enrolments at Tamworth High School, from 220 in 1922 to 109 in 1923. This resulted for a period in the school not being considered big enough to have School Captains : // A long-awaited new Infants Block at Tamworth Primary School was opened at the eastern corner of Bourke & Upper St: // The first recorded ANZAC Service in Tamworth was held in today's ANZAC Park from 11am on April 25. A German gun was put on display as part of the Service, a 77mm gun captured on August 8,1918 by the 33rd Battalion, the gun remaining in place until the Second World War: // The Tamworth Church of England Girls School relocated from nearby Carthage St to their present-day home at 'Calrossy', previously the home of Solicitor John Patterson in Brisbane St, the new site officially opened in August by Bishop Wentworth-Shields of Armidale: // The recently formed (1921) Tamworth Soccer Club had 5 players (Messrs Baker, Bewlay, Cookson, Darling & Jefferson) within a widespread District team playing against a visiting Chinese team on No.1 Oval on September 19, the visitors winning 9-0: // c 1923 - The Tamworth Recreation & Athletics Club began a popular annual 100 yard race known as 'The Tamworth Hundred', with a prize of 100 pounds, reputed at the time to be second only to The Stawell Gift: // c 1923 - The first Jewry St Bridge over the Peel River was built, a timber bridge constructed by George Young, to enable stock to be brought from West Tamworth to the Saleyards near today's Northgate Shopping Centre.
1924 - The Mt Paterson Gold Mining Company was formed, seeking to find gold in the Tamworth area, with their 2nd mining operation between Horse Arm Creek and Boundary Creek between Attunga and Moore Creek. With only a little gold being recovered, the project was abandoned after a couple of years: // A petrol bowser was installed at 350 Peel St, claimed by the garage owner T.G.Gaffney to be the first in Tamworth. The wooden bowser contained two pumps, to provide both first and second grade petrol: // Lionel Todd was the first in Tamworth to receive a wireless amateur's licence, initially operating under the A - 2CR call-sign out of his home in Denison St. Most of his equipment was home-made and he eventually got permission to make broadcasts within a Quirindi/Boggabri/Barraba/Uralla listening area: // The Tamworth Town Clerk Vincent Guy Kable became the Manager of the Tamworth Electricity project at the newly-opened Marius St Power Station: // A Domestic Science School was opened, catering for girls up to Secondary Third Year level. Some classes were conducted at Tamworth Primary School, others upstairs at 283 Peel St, with around 40 girls initially enrolling: // George Fielder & Company's Flour Mill opened on July 3 at its new site in Belmore St, after its previous location at the lower end of White St. The new Mill became the first electrically driven Mill in the northern area, and had a grain storage capacity of 80 000 bags: // c 1924 - The Sulphide Corporation Company ('Sulcor') established a limestone quarry about 5 miles north-west of Attunga, with a private rail loop-line branching off the Tamworth-Barraba line, continuing successful mining of limestone until the early 1950's: // c 1924 - The Tamworth Oil Prospecting Company was formed, with a sole drilling site south-east of the Forest School, along Browns Lane/ east of Tribe St, which revealed little prospect worth pursuing: // c 1924 - Tamworth's first Freezing Works was established, fronting Bridge St near Out St. The machinery was fired by a charcoal-fed gas producer.
1925 - What was to become a long-established local timber-milling company, Armstrong Bros., commencing initially in Griffin Avenue and later also in Darling St, claimed at the time to be the first timber-mill north of Newcastle to have electric power: // Nemingha was proclaimed a village on January 16, which included much of William Johnston land selection, hence today's Johnston St & Johnston Bridge at Nemingha: // The Paradise Concrete Weir was officially opened at a swimming/diving carnival on February 21. In attendance to give demonstrations were Olympic Champions Andrew "Boy" Charlton (Swimming) and Dick Eve (Diving). The new Concrete Weir replaced the 1921 Sandbag Weir on the same site: // The Northern Daily Leader occupied its new building on the corner of Brisbane & Marius St on April 13, still often referred to locally as the "Leader" building, after the newspaper's transfer into Bourke St; // The death of T.J."Tommy" Treloar on May 18 at age 70, who had played a significant role in Tamworth business and local affairs, continued on by his descendants: // Frederick Bowdler became Tamworth's first Ambulance Superintendent on July 1, following the Tamworth Ambulance Service coming under the control of the NSW Service. He remained in the role until 1950: // An Eastern Sub-Division of the Peel River Land & Mineral Company was offered for sale on November 6, comprising 6 858 hectares, with 11 farm-sites on the block: // c 1925 - The Tamworth Tobacco Company was formed, with local plantations and Chinese labourers employed, producing a blend of 90 per cent locally grown leaf and 10 per cent imported leaf: // c 1925 - The Strand Deluxe Theatre opened at 225 Peel St (now Kensell's Car location), screening silent movies. Musical entertainment was also provided with the theatre selling fruit, drinks, sweets and ice-creams to its patrons. The venue was also used for the popular roller-skating.
