Whether weaving through mountainous terrain or tearing his way around the velodrome Ben Shaw has proven a machine on two wheels.
Underlining the promise he has shown ever since he started riding competitively - as a seven-year-old he finished fifth in the under-13s division at the mountain bike state championships - the Tamworth teenager has in 2022 ridden his way onto the podium at both state mountain biking and track cycling competitions.
Shaw's list of achievements include being crowned the under-13s mountain bike state champion, winning double bronze in the under-13s division at the Junior NSW Track Cycling Championships and two silvers, stepping up to the under-15s division, at the recent state sprint and elimination championships.
He also won a round of the Mountain Biking XCO National Cup.
But as big as this year was, 2023 is shaping up to be even bigger with plans to contest more national series races.
"It'll be a lot more racing next year but I'm looking forward to it," Shaw said.
It is the part of it he loves the most. He "loves" competing.
He should have a new bike to race on too after putting in an order for Christmas.
In what is set to be a year of big change for the 12-year-old as he starts high school and moves up to the under-15s, he will also transition into some road racing.
"It should be good to do some road racing," Shaw said.
He has done a little bit, but has as competed more on the track.
Shaw's ultimate goal is to ride mountain bikes professionally, or for a road team.
For now though, mountain biking is his focus.
It was what he started in, racing in the dirt masters at the local twilight meetings.
"Dad got me into it," he said.
From there he has progressed in leaps and bounds, to the point where he is now beating the elite A grade riders.
Asked what he loves about it, Shaw replied being out there with his friends and "hitting bigger jumps". He also loves that he can ride with his dad, who he, with no qualms, quipped that he is "better than".
He is also part of the Northern Inland Academy of Sport mountain biking squad.
About to go into his third year in the program, through their support he had the opportunity this year to attend the NSW/ACT Mountain Biking Development Camp at the AIS, which was a great experience.
As was the national round he did at Nerang. The venue for the Commonwealth Games competition, Shaw said it was the toughest track he's ever ridden on - "very technical and steep".
The first event on the radar next year is the national series race at Mt Stromlo in mid-January. That will be a lead in to the national championships, which are at Thredbo just a few weeks later.
