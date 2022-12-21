THE doctors clinic in the small town of Uralla, in the New England, has been in the hands of Danielle Batt's husband's family since 1952.
Her in-laws were both doctors who took over the small business near Armidale.
In the early days, her father-in-law would set broken bones on the back step.
"He didn't have x-rays, of course, so it was pretty rough," Ms Batt said.
At this stage she doesn't know if the practice will still be viable in five years, and is contemplating charging for certain procedures, like the placement of Intrauterine Devices (IUDs).
So far she has resisted a move away from bulk-billing, her mother-in-law telling her it was important to keep healthcare affordable for patients.
"She had a lot of patients that she'd brought into the world, and she just wanted to make sure they were looked after," Ms Batt said.
The practice is classified MM5 on the Modified Monash Model, which determines remoteness according to population and distance to services.
A Distribution Priority Area (DPA) is anywhere between MM3 to MM7. DPAs receive certain initiatives designed to encourage doctors to areas where it's typically hard to attract and retain them.
The Uralla Practice is eligible for Practice Incentive Payments, which Ms Batt relies on to stay in business.
This year has seen a fall in the proportion of GP services bulk-billed for the first time in almost 20 years, annual Medicare data reveals.
The primary reason for bulk-billing given by 63 per cent of GPs is that they believe their patients cannot afford to pay, a 2022 Royal College of GPs Health of the Nation survey found.
Only three per cent indicate they bulk-bill because the patient rebate is sufficient to cover the cost of care.
Medicare is "nowhere near" enough to run a surgery on, Ms Batt said.
The practice has two part-time doctors, a nurse, and another person besides Ms Batt in administration.
"The work is just huge," she said.
"If I could afford another person, I could easily have another receptionist.
"I'm not bankrupt yet. We're just keeping our heads above water, and that's about it."
Australia's Medicare funding approach causes general practices to cluster where business conditions are better, meaning people in rural areas face long waits, or long trips, to get care, a report by the Grattan Institute arguing to reform Medicare found this month.
The funding model does not reward clinicians who provide care to those who need it most, the report said.
DR Daniel Rankmore had a great relationship with his local GP while growing up in Gunnedah.
It's what sparked his interest in becoming one himself.
Two decades ago, the local GPs did a day a week in the emergency department, had surgical skills and performed treatments that would be unheard of from a GP today.
"I think there's less people out there, there's less of those services being done," he said.
"It's very demanding and full-on, so it's hard to do those services on top of that."
Dr Rankmore is the director of Tamworth's Barton Lane practice, which no longer offers bulk-billing.
Bulk-billing forces GPs to pay staff less, have lower quality equipment, and a high patient turnover, and delivering good healthcare comes at a price, he said.
"We've worked hard to make our systems efficient, and fair and adequate, and top of the range, and you just can't do it for free," he said.
GPs continued to be the most common health professionals seen in 2021-22, Australian Bureau of Statistics data found.
But almost half of GPs indicate it is financially unsustainable for them to continue practising, according to the Royal Australian College of GPs.
These trends are bleak for regional, rural and remote areas, which typically record more limited access to health care services and poorer health outcomes than people in metropolitan areas, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) data shows.
NORTHERN Tablelands state MP Adam Marshall claims he can't do much about the GP system, despite pressure from constituents to target the problem.
The lack of GPs is having a direct and detrimental effect on the area of healthcare he can change - the public hospital system.
Many presentations in emergency departments across the region should never have happened in the first place, he told the Leader.
"If they were able to see a GP, they would have got that intervention earlier, and not gotten so significantly sick that they have to go to a hospital," Mr Marshall said.
Responsibility for health services in Australia is divided between the Commonwealth and state governments, and it's the federal government that makes decisions on general practice.
Federal governments "have done nothing" except "tinker around the edges of general practice" in the regions, Mr Marshall said.
"If the feds don't do their job properly, then all roads lead to the hospitals."
A senate inquiry into the supply of GPs to outer-metro, rural and regional Australians found in April that this division is failing to recognise and meet the needs of communities.
People in major cities were more likely to see a medical professional or GP in 2021-22, and people in regional, rural and remote locations were more likely to visit a hospital emergency department and be admitted to hospital, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.
TWELVE doctors worked in Gunnedah hospital when Dr Albert Law moved to the regional town.
Now, they're down to eight, and not all are full-time.
Obstetrics, anaesthetic and the opportunity to work with patients in the emergency department is what first sold Gunnedah to him.
The town has two practices, Northwest Health and Barber Street, and not every doctor has the right that a Visiting Medical Officer (VMO) has to admit and look after inpatients.
Dr Law gets a call when a patient needs to be admitted, with doctors at Northwest Health living half-an-hour out of town.
So, he takes patients in hospital.
"Every morning I have to start early to finish my ward round before I start on my usual at the surgery, and that's including weekends as well," he said.
He's burning out, and turns to family for support.
The workload has worsened in the last few years as local GPs have moved on, or retired.
He said the emergency department has a similar problem with recruiting the emergency shift.
Dr Law is looking to move to Tamworth hospital to cut down the work, but there "is no replacement in sight".
"As long as we're in town, we can get called to assist," he said.
"The more doctors you have, actually make it more attractive to attract doctors," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.