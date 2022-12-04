A MAN has been rushed to hospital with head injuries after his car rolled near Gunnedah.
The crash happened on the Oxley Highway, west of Gunnedah, on Sunday morning.
Just after 8.30am, emergency services including police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to reports of a crash on the highway.
Paramedics arrived to find a 21-year-old man suffering serious head and spinal injuries after his vehicle lost control and rolled off the road.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics, who called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter because of the nature of his injuries.
READ ALSO:
The highway had to be shut for emergency services at the scene.
The chopper's critical care medical team assessed the patient before stabilising him.
He was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a serious condition.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
It was one of two emergency missions for the chopper from the North West to Newcastle on Sunday morning after a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured in a horsefall.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.