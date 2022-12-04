Central North Colts are through to the Connolly Cup semi-finals for the first time after a "clinical" dismantling of Tamworth at No 1 Oval on Sunday.
Colts assistant coach Shannon Threlfo gave his charges 9.5 out of 10 after they posted 5-268 and then dismissed Tamworth for 73 in the 21st over.
Tom Porter (54) and Harry Scowen (41) laid the foundation for Colts' win with a 110-run opening stand.
No 3 Tom Thopre (34) and No 4 Tom Lovegrove (44) kept the momentum going, before Harry Lewington (3-9 off three overs), Jack Hatton (3-15 off four overs) and Jaxon Brooks (2-19 off 3.2 overs) tore through Tamworth's batting lineup.
Tamworth No 7 Tait Jordan struck four boundaries en route to 24.
Threlfo said the performance was the perfect tune-up for the Country Colts, which start on December 12.
"It was pretty clinical," he said, adding: "It was really impressive.
"It should set them up for an impressive Colts carnival, hopefully ... I think they're gonna take a lot of confidence out of it."
Despite the loss, Tamworth will advance to the semi-finals if they have a superior net run rate to Quirindi, who edged Gunnedah at Wolseley Oval in another final-round clash on Sunday.
