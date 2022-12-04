The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Connolly Cup: Central North Colts beat Tamworth by 195 runs at No 1 Oval

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 4 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central North Colts are through to the Connolly Cup semi-finals for the first time after a "clinical" dismantling of Tamworth at No 1 Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.