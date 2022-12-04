Central North have finished the opening stage of the Bradman Cup at Kempsey without a win.
A 149-run loss to Newcastle in a one-dayer on Sunday added to the under-16 side's woes, after they lost their two Twenty20 clashes on Saturday.
In those games, Central North went down by 20 runs to the Central Coast and then lost by 43 runs to the North Coast.
Central North manager Hayley Bullock said a "young" Central North side were still "developing".
"Whilst they didn't get a win over the first few rounds, we're confident we can build on that moving forward," she said.
Against the Central Coast, Central North finished on 7-102 chasing 5-122.
Harrison Dunn (26) and Keanu Botha (23) top-scored for Central North.
In the evening, the North Coast won the toss and finished on 8-93 and then dismissed Central North for 50 in 17 overs.
Archie McMaster (16 not out) top-scored for Central North, while North Coast opening bowler Samuel Acret claimed 4-4 off four overs.
Read also:
On Sunday, Newcastle finished on 8-248 off 50 overs and then dismissed Central North for 99 in 42 overs.
Newcastle No 4 Lachlan Williams scored a run-a-ball 103, while opening bowler Blake Scicluna took 2-58 off 10 overs for Central North.
The next stage of the Bradman Cup will be held in Lake Macquarie from January 3-6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.