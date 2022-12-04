TWO teenagers and an adult will face court after they were arrested following a spate of property crime.
The three people were arrested for separate incidents in Inverell on Friday by officers attached to New England Police District as part of Operation Jackal 2.
An 18-year-old man was arrested just after midnight on Stirling Street after police allege he was in possession of a balaclava, a knife and three sets of keys and attempted to resist arrest.
The man was charged with disguising face with intent to commit an offence, carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty and goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear in court on January 19.
At about 10:30am a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Eugene Street for outstanding warrants relating to aggravated break and enter, take and drive conveyance, be carried in conveyance, obtain financial advantage by deception, goods in custody, enter enclosed lands and multiple traffic offences.
He was also charged with possession of prohibited drugs after allegedly being found with cannabis.
Further inquiries concerning unrelated matters resulted in the boy also being charged with seven additional offences including two counts of aggravated break and enter, two counts of take and drive conveyance, take and drive conveyance, be carried in conveyance, dishonestly obtain property by deception, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner and shoplifting.
The boy was refused bail and will appear in the children's court on December 8.
A 28-year-old woman fronted court on Saturday after police commenced an investigation after a break-in on Mawson Street.
The woman was charged with break and enter and possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs.
Officer in charge of Inverell Police Station, Chief Inspector Rowan O'Brien, said property crime will not be tolerated and is being targeted with earnest.
"We have a great success rate in identifying offenders, this can't be achieved without the support of the community, and I am pleased to say we have this support," he said.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to ensure you have the appropriate security measures on your homes and be sure to secure your car when away from it."
