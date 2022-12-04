THE AFL's commitment to growth in the North West has been further evidenced with a newly created development coordinator role that will be concentrated solely on the region.
The full time position will have the task of developing footy across the AFL North West region through the implementation and execution of AFL programs.
The aim is to increase participation numbers and awareness at all levels, including at AFL Auskick and schools, to drive participant transition to junior clubs.
Applications for the role close on December 12.
The plan is to have this person in place in January so that they can hit the ground running as soon as school goes back for term one next year.
Paul Taylor, AFL NSW/ACT's community football and competition manager for northern NSW, said the new position is part of an exciting period for the AFL North West.
"The new role is integral to growing the number of players we've got across the region," Taylor said
"This role will be critical in driving recruitment, especially as we look to launch new junior age groups next year.
Additionally, Taylor said, a North West coach developer has been appointed "to not only support existing coaches but also act on the huge opportunity to support the new coaches that will be needed to run teams in the new junior age groups".
"A strategy has also been put into place to increase the number of umpires in the region," he said.
"We've got an ambitious plan to grow the game next year beyond what it's ever been and we're resourcing it to ensure we'll not only have enough players but also enough coaches and umpires as well."
