The Northern Daily Leader

AFL searching for development coordinator for AFL North West

December 4 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The AFL is focused of growing the game at a junior level in the region. Picture by AFL North West

THE AFL's commitment to growth in the North West has been further evidenced with a newly created development coordinator role that will be concentrated solely on the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.