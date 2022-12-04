"That was so good," was how Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney summed up the moment when she secured her 100th career winning drive.
Coney, who had slowly edged towards the milestone, was full of smiles after guiding the Tony Missen-trained Unsully to a win in the Stan Allan Memorial at Tamworth.
"I didn't feel any pressure coming into the meeting - I was just like, when is this going to happen?" she said.
"I have been waiting for so long to get that 100th win - it was such a relief."
With Brexit (Elly Chapple) leading the field on Thursday, Coney made her race move as the field raced out of the back straight on the final occasion.
Heading out of the final turn into the home straight, Coney had made a break on the field - and she knew she was about to achieve her 100th win.
"I thought here we go, this is it. It was a really good feeling," she said.
Coney drove Unsully to a 31.8 metre win over Neville Shannon (Anthony Varga), with Mega Star (Dean Chapple) a head away in third place.
It was a slick mile rate of 1.56.8 for 1609 metres.
To the applause of the patrons on course, Coney confidentially headed to the finish line with Unsully.
"People clapping made the win even better - it was good to see that people were getting behind me and wanted me to win," the 20-year-old said.
"It was nice to win the race on one of Tony's horses in Stan's race, so that was really good."
Stan Allan, before his untimely passing last year, was the stable foreman for the Missen stables and his jovial characteristics have been missed around the Paceway.
"I reckon Stan was looking down on me and he knew that was going to be my 100th winner," Coney said.
"Stan was definitely there with us today."
It was Coney's first wining drive for the Missen stables.
