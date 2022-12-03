For a young person from a regional area, stepping up to take on some of the country's top competitors in any sport can be a daunting task.
But not for Brooke Moran.
The 11-year-old Ben Venue student had a stellar tournament at the School Sport Australian 12 and under championships in Ballarat.
Brooke bowled and batted her way to be part of the runner-up NSW team.
Team manager Belinda Allard said Brooke played a vital role with the ball, opening across the tournament to finish with eight wickets from 30 overs and best figures of 3-9.
"Because she was bowling quite full, a lot of her dismissals were bowled," Allard said.
"She would pick up those early wickets, sometimes two or three wickets in her opening spell and that would get NSW on a roll early on."
Her contribution with the bat was also impressive.
She made 166 runs in six innings with four of those being not outs.
Allard said Brooke would come in midway in the order and managed to get the team out of trouble.
"She came in in a couple of situations where we lost quick wickets," she said.
"In one game they had a 100-run partnership.
"One time we were 4-8 and by the time Brooke and Ava finished we were 4-130ish.
"They dug us out of a massive hole and that was the game she scored 54 not out."
It was those performances which saw Brooke voted joint winner of their internal player of the tournament.
"It was a NSW based award we hand out, voted by peers and voted by the manager," Allard said.
"Brooke was the recipient and she was joint recipient with another players as well.
"It is good to see her succeeding, she had a fantastic tournament and there was no doubt that herself and the other person who got player of the tournament, it was a pretty unanimous vote."
NSW finished as runners-up to Queensland in the final.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
