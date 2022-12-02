The Northern Daily Leader
New joint exhibition opening at Tamworth Regional Gallery

By Tamworth Regional Gallery
December 3 2022 - 10:00am
Pam de Groot 'Thirsty Planet', 2022. Picture courtesy of the artist.

Coordinating six exhibitions in our Gallery spaces we focus on textiles remade and reimagined and the showcasing of new work from many regional artists.

