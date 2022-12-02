Coordinating six exhibitions in our Gallery spaces we focus on textiles remade and reimagined and the showcasing of new work from many regional artists.
Artist Liz Priestley launches her exhibition Elemental: Light and the Landscape exploring the role that light has to play in the depiction of the landscape.
Liz will draw on the influences of those previous classical works, which have illustrated famously the impact of light.
Works by such artists as Turner, Constable and the Italianates, are those that have created an emotional connection with Liz and we can see this influence in her work.
Read also:
Second Look: remade and reimagined textiles reflects on how handmade textiles are made, archived, used and re-used by makers.
Exhibitors have saved, stored and archived pieces they have made in the past and reworked them into 'new' artworks or have collected interesting textiles to repurpose them into 'new' artworks.
Using a variety of techniques, these remade works are pieces full of memory with traces of use, history and a past life.
Presented by Australian Design Centre, Seed Stitch celebrates diverse textile practice.
This year, 15 finalists from across NSW and the ACT have woven, stitched and sculpted pieces that are funny, ferocious and poignant.
Through their dedicated approach, these finalists unpick and reimagine personal narratives and pressing ecological issues.
Adele 'Waabii' Chapman-Burgess comments on her works that "My weaves are a contemporary work of Lost Languages" while Tamara Russell explores the emotive properties of textiles to generate, communicate and preserve memories.
These works centre on the value of textiles in our lives and their role in recollecting past events, telling stories and recording experiences.
Anita Johnson salvages broken things and repairs them in unusual ways creating new meanings and narratives.
The resulting sculptural objects inhabit Tamworth Regional Gallery in an exhibition titled The murmurings of found things.
This exhibition is a rethinking of the value we place upon brokenness, the ways we enact repair, and brings to light our relationships with the familiar objects we intimately share our lives with.
These unexpected, humorous and poetic works offer themselves up as intimate poetry on love, longing, and loss.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.