VERONICA Filby believes every day should include the sentiments behind the International Day of People with Disability.
Her son Lucas is deaf, and has cerebral palsy, but just like other kids, he loves to dance, run around, make jokes, be silly and play Minecraft.
"All of these things can be accessed for him as long as he has different kinds of resources and support," she said.
The International Day of People with Disability is a United Nations observed day to promote awareness, inclusivity and accessibility.
"It's a great way to highlight the amazingness, and the beautiful opportunities that we can create from a more inclusive community," Ms Filby said.
"I think it's really important that we all strive to ensuring that everyone feels like they belong, everyone feels included.
"That means in all the different spaces including workplaces, and schools and communities, that we are always striving to ensure that everyone can participate, and everyone can be involved in whatever is happening."
One of the main challenges is the lack of awareness on the needs of people with disabilities, she said.
"I think that's the biggest thing that we really need to strive for, is that knowledge and that awareness of what someone needs so that they can be included and belong in their community."
In Lucas' case, he has physical needs, such as a walker, which requires more space in order for him to move.
"It's actually ensuring that places are comfortable, things are accessible, so that he can enjoy whatever is happening," she said.
"It's just also then just having supportive people around him so that he can be part of his school community and be part of his local community as well."
An example of technologies expanding possibilities for people with disabilities is SUBPAC vests, which will be available to persons hard of hearing during the country music festival in January.
Lucas, who loves music, tried on one of the vests.
"I think for him in the past, in terms of being able to experience music, he's just had to put his foot on a speaker or something like that, and it's not easy," she said.
"It's an incredible opportunity for him to wear a vest that will transmit the music that's coming from a live stage, or from a phone or whatever means, and create vibrations that link, so he can feel music, which is beautiful.
"To wear something that will create those vibrations for him, allows him to move, allows him to dance."
For his mother, the best part about it is that the SUBPAC vests can be used by all people in the same way, to the same effect.
"They're a technology that everybody can use, everybody can have that feeling of music, that immersive experience," she said.
"That's just the most beautiful thing I feel, for a child with disabilities to be able to experience something the same as everybody else.
"And for him to be able to be with his friends or his family, and connect over that shared experience, they're both having exactly the same experience, and I think then that's where the magic of connection happens, and he feels part of an experience."
