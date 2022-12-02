A "very talented" Central North side will commence their Bradman Cup campaign at Kempsey on Saturday.
The cream of the region's under-16 players have two Twenty20s on day one.
They play the Central Coast on Saturday afternoon, before meeting the North Coast in the evening.
On Sunday, Central North will clash with Newcastle in a one-dayer.
"It's a very talented young team," said Central North assistant coach Richard Bullock.
"Got a good mix of guys in their last year of 16s, and guys that can play another year of 16s.
"So that's quite exciting: that we can get two years out of those young lads."
Bullock did not want to single out any players, saying they all "bring their own little attributes to the team".
"And I guess it's up to us as coaches to try and get the best out of them," he said.
"And that's not just off the field: that's on the field as well.
Central North, we're like every other zone: we put a lot into our Central Norths teams.- Richard Bullock
"If we can give them everything they need off the field, then hopefully it relays on to the field and we get the results."
The side got together in Kempsey on Friday.
Bullock said it was "just a matter of getting them all together, from Northern Inland and the Hunter Valley, and gelling them as a team".
He added: "Central North, we're like every other zone: we put a lot into our Central Norths teams .... and we're just hoping to get better results."
Rounds four to seven of the Bradman Cup will be staged in Port Macquarie from January 3-6.
CENTRAL NORTH: Keanu Botha; Preston Boyd; Jacob Callan; Harrison Dunn; Samuel Holz; Kahn Johnson; Jordan Lewington; Thomas Long; Hayden Lucas; Archie McMaster; Will Parkinson; Blake Scicluna; Stirling Strachan.
