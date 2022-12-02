Much will be on the line when Tamworth and Central North Colts clash in the Connolly Cup at No 1 Oval on Sunday.
The winner will advance to the semi-finals as the No 1 team from Pool B.
The loser would still book a semi-finals berth if they have a superior net run rate to the winner of the other Pool B clash on Sunday.
In that match, Gunnedah host Quirindi at Wolseley Oval.
Tamworth have been bolstered by the selection of experienced duo Tait Jordan and Tom Fitzgerald
Jordan and Fitzgerald were not available for the side's tournament opener - a win away to Quirindi last month - as they were on Central North duty at the men's Country Championships.
"We've stuck loyal to a few of the younger fellas who helped us out at Quirindi last time," said Tamworth senior cricket president Chris Paterson.
"So anyone who's available [from that side] is gonna be playing."
An unavailable player is 15-year-old allrounder Blake Scicluna, who played against Quirindi but will miss Sunday's match because he is in Kempsey with Central North's Bradman Cup squad.
At Longfield Park's No 1 Oval on November 20, Tamworth were given a scare chasing a small total but got the win against Quirindi.
After removing the home side for 81, Tamworth lost seven wickets before passing the total after 20 overs.
At Wolseley Oval on November 20, Central North Colts comprehensively accounted for Gunnedah.
They have been the only Pool B matches played to date.
In Pool A clashes on Sunday, Narrabri host Moree and Gwydir travel to Inverell.
Following Sunday's games, there will be one more Pool A round before the finals.
