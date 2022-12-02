COVID reminded members of the Tamworth Men's Shed that it's where "the guys want to be".
Membership to the shed grew throughout 2022, despite the affect of the pandemic, president Dave Greenland said.
"I think it reinforced the sense that COVID did give us a bit of a wake up as far as social isolation goes, and what the spirit of community and being together means," he said.
READ MORE:
The shed is self-supporting, and raises the bulk of the $10,000 it costs to run.
A garage sale will be held at the shed on Saturday from 8 am till 2pm, to raise money towards maintaining and expanding activities.
The men do up donated personal items, dust furniture, recycle bits and pieces, keep high-end tools, and put the rest up for sale, Mr Greenland said.
Items on offer include handmade toys, refurbished desks and chairs, pallet furniture, preloved tools, boxes, resin art, and an on site sausage sizzle.
Tamworth Classic Fire Engine Club will have vintage fire engines on display, including a display of their water pumping capacity.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.