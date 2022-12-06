Where is the vision for the future

I read with interest the development proposed for Dean Street, North Tamworth for Fly-In-Fly-Out (FIFO) accommodation for medical staff and specialists. This dovetailed the comments of the Member for Tamworth that his government has been "building health worker accommodation in Gunnedah, Walcha and Tamworth" in his story "Outlining our vision for regional NSW", the NDL Saturday 3, December 2022.
I find it disappointing that after 12 years of Kevin's Lib/Nat government and facing a crucial March 2023 election, his party repackages some BS as the penny has dropped that they long abandoned rural NSW to the whims of their Liberal metro-centric masters.
We have precious few health workers, they have to construct accommodation locally for FIFO doctors and specialists because the Government has given up on recruiting local doctors and encouraging them to reside here - imagine the exorbitant and I mean EXORBITANT cost of health to NSW taxpayers to continue this unsatisfactory outcome? Extant NSW health workers are exhausted and seemingly unappreciated. As for other "visions" Gunnedah still waits for its hospital promised at the March 2019 election. Tamworth and the region still waits for a Banksia Acute Mental Health Unit also promised in 2019.
Moving onto other "visions" of Kevin's government NSW TAFE has been emasculated and precious few can afford the fees even with subsidies. It if was a new university for Tamworth you were waiting for promised back in 2019, then you'll continue to wait. A new school for Tamworth mooted a few years ago - pfft!
If it was your electricity bill you were worried about, you can thank Kevin's party for that "visionary" privatisation error. Perhaps flood damaged roads and infrastructure in the Liverpool Plains Shire, Gunnedah Shire or Tamworth Regional Council LGA's, no help from the State government on that one.
Sadly many of the "visions" promulgated in Kevin's story aren't dedicated programs for rural areas of NSW, just more fluff from government MP's that have taken their safe electorates for granted. There will be a new government in NSW after next year's State election. Elections and four-year terms are about seizing opportunities as the Member for Northern Tablelands has ably done. The important decision for electors in Tamworth and elsewhere, do they stick with a nice bloke, who will sit on the opposition benches and achieve not much more than hitherto, or is it time to give someone else a go?
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
The very sad - but interesting - struggle between Russia's President Putin and Ukraine is decidedly pone sided.
Putin's forces are determined to destroy Ukraine before they finally bring it back to what used to be the Soviet Union.
Many people may not know that Russia now consists of around fifty 'independent' states, something like Australia. The states - or Oblasts' are self-governing except for defence and finance. I have friends in Tatarstan, one of the Russian states. B ut sadly our Post Office will not accept letter I have tried to send them. But I think I know whose side they are on. But it seems to me that whilst the Putin forces are hell bent on making Ukraine uninhabitable. The Ukranians are not trying to do the same to Russia - simply defending their territory.
The big problem here is that the people in an eastern section of Ukraine are strongly in support of re-uniting with Mr Putin. I wonder what would happen if the Ukraine government was a family faced by one of its children saying 'I want to leave home. I wan t to live in the big house next door with my boyfriend.' I think I would say 'No more fights. Go with your parent's blessing, but remember we will welcome you back at any time'.
It's not that simple though. Would the child who left the family suddenly adopt a political or religious belief which hated the child's family? I think it's a risk worth considering. What do you reckon?
Bill Forrest, Tamworth
I have, over the last week or so, read a book named The Climate Book. Created by Greta Thunberg, and containing comments from scientists across the World, the book, was first published in 2022. In my opinion, for many years to come, the book will be considered to be the Bible on human induced climate change. The scope of the book is stunning, its attention to, and inclusion of detail ,is simply amazing, its ability to explain human induced climate change from A to Z, in a way to be so easily understood, is super impressive. I have no hesitation in recommending this wonderful book, as an A 1 plus quality read, to people across the World
The Climate Book contains a message, that if heeded, can save modern civilization from destruction by human induced climate change. I am certainly ultra confident that The Climate Book will have an extremely wide readership and it is my sincere wish that this wide readership contains a great many politicians who will have the capacity and means, to put in place, with some urgency, the many actions, explained in the book as necessary to counter human induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
THE much-vaunted National Anti-Corruption Commission has finally been brought into law. It will be interesting to watch its progress. While both sides of politics have had their say, many in both will have much to fear over time. Not having read the Bill it seems unclear just who it will apply to. If it applies to local government the commissioners should have a field day. Though their time may be taken up investigating some of those who banged on about it. Mum always said be careful what you wish for. Now can we move on and reduce power prices as promised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.