The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters, December 7 2022: Where is the vision for the future

By Letters to the Editor
December 7 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed three-storey development is located on Dean Street. Picture by Peter Hardin, inset supplied

Where is the vision for the future

I read with interest the development proposed for Dean Street, North Tamworth for Fly-In-Fly-Out (FIFO) accommodation for medical staff and specialists. This dovetailed the comments of the Member for Tamworth that his government has been "building health worker accommodation in Gunnedah, Walcha and Tamworth" in his story "Outlining our vision for regional NSW", the NDL Saturday 3, December 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.