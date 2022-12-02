BUSINESSMAN and hospitality mogul Jye Segboer is the man behind the proposed multi-storey health worker accommodation development, as he sets his sights on creating more apartment style living in the city.
The three-storey apartment building, located on Dean Street in the city's North, has been slated to help ease the accommodation demand for visiting, rotating and short-term contracted medical staff.
Mr Segboer said the apartments were well situated to meet the needs of travelling professionals.
"A lot of the medical staff that come in and out of the city are already staying with us at CH Boutique Hotel, but many of them don't have a vehicle when they arrive," he said.
"This is giving them the opportunity to be able to walk to where they need to be within the medical precinct."
The Dean Street development includes a variety of room layouts including one bedroom, hotel style rooms and three bedroom apartments.
The developers are Tamworth's Les and Evonne Atallah.
Mr Segboer said he had consulted with the travel management company for Hunter New England Health to understand the needs and requirements of medical professionals.
"The long-term aim for Tamworth is to have more medical professionals move to the area," he said.
"If we can give them a better experience when they first arrive and put them in an area, or in accommodation that's going to be more suitable for their needs, then they're starting off on a better foot."
Both long-term and short-term accommodation will be available at the proposed apartments.
"We need to make sure we're providing them with suitable accommodation which makes their stay more comfortable," Mr Segboer said.
"Then Tamworth is seen as an area that people in the medical fraternity want to go and work in."
The apartments, if approved by council, will come under Mr Segboer's parent company Central Hospitality Group, which already operates CH Boutique, Hopscotch Restaurant and Bar, The Pig and Tinder Box, The Bureau, and DECO Wine Bar and Restaurant.
The development comes as Mr Segboer prepares to open another set of apartments at the end of this month, on Ringers Road.
The 12 room facility will be pet friendly and target travellers visiting for events at AELEC.
"Bigger apartments able to accommodate larger groups of people is certainly a need in that end of town."
With the two apartment developments in train, Mr Segboer said it would help generate more employment with casual and fulltime positions needing to be filled to staff the facilities.
If the development application for the Dean Street apartments is approved, it is hoped the accommodation will be available by the end of next year.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
