CAPITOL Theatre has launched its bumper season for 2023, and it promises to deliver plenty of firsts.
The curated season is locked in to have a record of 36 shows across a variety of genres and forms.
"It's a great mix of our local performing arts groups and companies, as well as national touring shows and artists," entertainment venues manager and Capitol Theatre director Peter Ross said.
The season will kick off in February with political satire the Wharf Review.
The Capitol Theatre will be presenting internationally renowned, Brisbane-based Circa Contemporary Circus for the first time.
Audiences can expect lifts, spins and balancing.
"It's one of those 'sit on the edge of your seats', and you get caught up in it, and it's suddenly over," Mr Ross said.
Musical The Sunshine Club, directed and written by Indigenous director Wesley Enoch is also on the set list for 2023.
And, singer Marcia Hines is paying a visit to the country music capital.
Families and schools aren't to be forgotten, with "great" shows on the horizon.
"When I say the family, I mean three generations, so kids, parents, and grandparents," Mr Ross said.
"It's a really great way of getting out and experiencing live theatre, and then being a great springboard to talk about the show, and just connect and communicate with each other."
At the launch of the season on Wednesday, each show was revealed with some performances to boot.
"We've got some really wonderful performing arts groups in town," Mr Ross said.
Some of the highlights of the 2022 season, as its curtains draw to a close, include the Tamworth Musical Society's performance of Chicago, the Dramatic Society's Clue, and 100 Years of the History Of Dance.
The Sydney Symphony also hit Tamworth for the first time as part of this year's season.
"Every year is different, and it's always exciting launching our year ahead," Mr Ross said.
