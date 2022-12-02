DOZENS of Tamworth families have given a helping hand for Christmas to flood-ravaged farmers near Wee Waa.
Children from Goodstart Brisbane Street have been collecting toys, gift cards and food to make hampers for families and businesses in the Wee Waa area which have battled more than six floods throughout spring.
Wee Waa locals, farmers and businesses have been cut off multiple times - sometimes for weeks on end - as back to back flood events swept through.
The long periods of isolation as well as the flood damage to crops and paddocks has hit the local economy and businesses hard.
But Tamworth Goodstart families are hoping to brighten their Christmas.
The boxes of goods have been packed up this week with the help of the little hands, and the community drive will be handed to the Doing It For Our Farmers group.
The group's Sue-Ellen Wilkin said the goods would give a much-needed hand-up for the festive season.
"Our aim is to supply gifts for the children, small hampers for families, and gift cards to spend in stores within the town to give a small boost to morale," she said.
"We thank Goodstart Early Learning Centre for their contribution to this drive."
Doing It For Our Farmers aims to deliver the boxes this month, together with donations from the Tamworth City Uniting Church and mental health group Mending Mayhem.
