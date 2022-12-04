PERIOD poverty is the unspoken reality for many women and children, but a cohort of students have made it their mission to fight back.
More than 190 boarders at Calrossy Anglican School have filled handbags with sanitary products, body scrubs, soaps and handmade accessories to help women doing it tough.
Grace Idner said it was an eye-opening experience for herself and fellow students.
"I think it's very prevalent in our society but it's very unknown and hidden away," she said.
"I think this teaches us valuable life lessons about giving back to the community, especially around Christmas time."
The students raised $600 by selling cakes and brownies to help fill the handbags with products.
Students also handmade period bags and pouches, body scrubs and scrunchies.
Calrossy teacher Maria Buster said every boarder had played a part in one way or another.
"It's also been really good for our boarders to think about how their own wellbeing can be enhanced by giving to others," she said.
To help break the taboo around period talk, male boarders were also hands-on throughout the whole experience.
"It helped raise awareness for the boys themselves by going out into the community and serving in a place they wouldn't normally have that opportunity," Ms Buster said.
The handbags will be donated to Share the Dignity New England.
The charity will distribute the items to local organisations, to pass on to women in need.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
