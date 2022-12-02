Tom Groth feels different ... in a good way.
Having retired as NSW Country's most-capped player last year, the veteran wicketkeeper has been relieved of a chunk of cricket.
In the midst of helping harvest his father-in-law's grain crop at Rowena, Groth said he felt less stressed as a result of his reduced cricket schedule.
"Obviously, I'm fairly busy out here and I'm a fair way from town," he said of his work commitments.
"So I suppose I just feel a lot more relaxed," he added, in reference to playing less cricket.
"And I think that's probably shown in my cricket so far this season. I've been doing OK, but I haven't really been too stressed about it. So it's been good."
Groth was a NSW Country selection for 13 consecutive seasons. The former Australian Country representative played his last game for NSW Country at a Tri-Series in Canberra last year.
He said it was "the right time" to close that chapter of his life.
"I would've liked to have gone out on a proper [national country championships] carnival. But obviously, Covid changed all that," he said.
We've had plenty of rain and there's plenty of feed. Things are pretty good.- Tom Groth
"But it wasn't too bad. It was good to have all my family down there - my kids and all that stuff."
The two-time NSW Country player of the year runs a beef-cattle farm that is located between Narrabri and Bingara. He is the third generation of his family to farm in the area.
"If anything, we've probably had too much rain - for the cropping guys, anyway," he said.
"But for the grazing guys, it's been really good. We've had plenty of rain and there's plenty of feed. Things are pretty good."
Because he is harvesting, Groth will miss South Tamworth's one-dayer against City United at No 1 Oval on Saturday.
Souths are coming off their first win of the season, while ladder-leaders City comfortably beat Old Boys last round.
"I think if we can get all our guys available, we're gonna be reasonably strong," said Groth, who will captain undefeated Gwydir away to Inverell in the Connelly Cup on Sunday.
