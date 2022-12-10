LAWYERS have been warned to keep a Tamworth drug laboratory case moving in court because it was getting "long in the tooth".
Adam John Wilkins fronted Tamworth Local Court when lawyers said his case could not proceed.
Solicitor Max Dixon from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said negotiations were now on foot.
"There was some additional information sought by the defence that has now been provided," Mr Dixon said.
The court heard it was in relation to the purity of the drug that was allegedly uncovered in a Tamworth home earlier this year.
Mr Dixon said lawyers had not yet been able to meet to discuss issues in the case.
"My instructions are the case conference hasn't occurred," he said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said lawyers had been told to notify the registry of a case conference date within seven days of the last mention back in August.
"We've got a delay of three months," she said.
"Both parties are in default of the court."
She said it was almost outside of the 12 month timeframe in which matters should move on to the district court.
READ ALSO:
Ms Soars agreed to adjourn the case to later this month.
"This matter is getting rather long in the tooth and I want to keep an eye on it," she said.
Wilkins will appear by telephone on that date after he was allowed to vary his bail to travel across the border to Queensland over the holiday period.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Nicole Polyakova told the court he wanted to leave his bail address for a week and suspend reporting.
"Presumably he's going there for Christmas, is he?" Ms Soars asked.
Ms Polyakova confirmed he was.
Wilkins must stick to his other strict bail conditions including not to drink alcohol or take any illegal drugs.
"Bail to continue, as varied," Ms Soars said.
Police allegedly uncovered a dimethyltryptamine laboratory and items consistent with drug supply.
The HAZMAT squad and specialist chemical operations police officers were called in to dismantle what police described at the time as the "volatile" laboratory.
The operation continued for days as police collected evidence.
Wilkins, aged in his 40s, has not been required to enter pleas to charges of manufacturing a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity, which carries life imprisonment, if found guilty.
He also faces two counts of supplying a prohibited drug; and cultivating a prohibited plant.
Possessing a prohibited plant; and possessing a prohibited drug have been listed as back-up and related charges.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.