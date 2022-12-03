THE LARGEST line-up of stalls in the history of one local market means there will be something for everyone as the festive shopping frenzy begins.
The Currabubula Boutique Christmas Markets will offer 170 stalls to shoppers on Sunday, with handmade goods, food, live music and craft all on offer.
Currabubula parents and citizens association (P&C) vice president Veronica Filby said there would be 50 more stallholders setting up shop at the event than the time before.
"This will be the largest ever, it's going to be amazing," she told the Leader.
Vendors have travelled from far and wide to be involved, with some even crossing the Queensland border to sell their goods.
With a gold coin donation required for entry, the money raised from the event will go towards the village school and pre-school.
Ms Filby said the cash would predominately be used to subsidise excursions to city locations.
"We're really trying to create more opportunities for our kids," she said.
"Regardless of being in a small community they should have amazing opportunities all year."
Money raised from the market in May went towards installing an electronic sign at the school.
Shoppers are encouraged to make the most of the weekend in Currabubula by heading to the pub for lunch or checking out one of the newest businesses, the Curra Cottage Nursery.
"It will be the perfect day to wander through the village," Ms Filby said.
"And the best part is you get to support small and local businesses."
The market will be held between 8am and 1pm on Sunday, December 4, at the Currabubula Recreation Reserve.
Tess Kelly
