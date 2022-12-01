STAFF at St Mary's preschool have been teaching children the true meaning of Christmas.
"For us, that's about giving rather than just receiving," childcare educator Kelly Bird said.
The Tamworth preschool has donated piles of new and old toys to the Salvation Army for the third year in a row, as part of their giving tree initiative.
"We encourage the children to think about what it would feel like if they didn't receive anything at Christmas, and it's always met with the same answer, 'sad'," Ms Bird said.
"We then encourage the children to think about something they no longer play with or need anymore, and to talk with mum or dad and ask if they can donate their chosen toy to the giving tree.
"Our families have been very responsive to our call for support, and love the fact we are incorporating such an important message into our daily teachings."
There have been a particularly large number of applications for assistance to the Salvation Army from families this year, volunteer Raelene Hunt said.
Toys are some of the items most in demand by people in need during the Christmas period.
"Parents who want to give their children a nice Christmas aren't able to," she said.
"We're just so appreciative because there is such a need.
"And this is going to make it so much easier to distribute to the families who are in need.
"Through the generosity of people like these preschool families, we know we're able to do it."
The toys will be sorted into age-appropriate bags for families to come and collect on a designated day.
