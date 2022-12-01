FOUR juveniles have been arrested after a stolen car was recovered in West Tamworth on Thursday morning.
Police pounced on four boys aged 15 and under shortly after 6am, after a car stolen from Muswellbrook was found on Duri Road.
Officers discovered the car before checks revealed it had been reported stolen overnight.
"After investigations, police located four juveniles in the area," Oxley Inspector Michael Moy said.
A 15-year-old boy was charged with driving a stolen car in relation to a Toyota Hilux taken in Tamworth last week.
He was also charged with traffic matters and suspected stolen goods in custody and was refused bail by police to front court.
Police said three other boys - all juveniles - were taken into custody and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
"Investigations are continuing into the vehicle taken from Muswellbrook," Inspector Moy said.
