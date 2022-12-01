Parents, there's no need to fear; Tamworth Regional Council's summer school holiday program is here!
We know it can be a struggle to keep the kids entertained over the long summer break so we've planned a month of boredom busting activities at the Tamworth Regional Youth Centre, Tamworth Sports Dome, and Tamworth Regional Gallery and Museums.
"Our team has spent lots of hours planning a range of activities that we are excited to share with the youth across our region this summer", said Haley Fenn, Tamworth Regional Council's Coordinator, Out of School Hours Care & Tamworth Regional Youth Centre.
Tamworth Regional Youth Centre will kick off proceedings on 3 January, with activities running every Tuesday to Saturday until 28 January. From board games to basketball competitions, and skate workshops to song writing workshops, there will be something for everyone at The Youthie. And to top it all off, all activities and workshops at The Youthie are FREE!
The Sports Dome will be hosting a multi-skill sports program which will include dodgeball, indoor cricket, badminton, volleyball, and much more. Each sport will start off with a series of skills drills followed by games. Program days are January 10, 11 ,12, 17, 18 and 19, and run from 9am to 3:30pm. The Sports Dome school holiday program costs $58 a day and includes lunch. Bookings can be made via Bookable - tamworth.bookable.net.au
If the kids want to immerse themselves in the arts then the Tamworth Regional Gallery is the place to go. With arts and crafts workshops on January 10, 11, and 12, plus great exhibitions, a pop-up performance, and an artist talk across the month you could almost see something new here every day.
The Tamworth Powerstation Museum and Australian Country Music Hall of Fame (ACMF) will be open every day from 13 to 22 January from 10am to 5pm. Buskers will be performing outside ACMF each of these days, while the steam engines will run at the Powerstation Museum on January 19, 20, and 21.
Haley Fenn said, "places are limited for some of the workshops and activities so we recommend booking as soon as possible".
To find out more details about all of these activities head to www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/schoolholidays
