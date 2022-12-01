A THIRTEEN-year-old boy has been refused bail accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint in Tamworth in broad daylight.
The 13-year-old allegedly robbed the woman of her car in Robert Street in South Tamworth shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.
Oxley police will allege in court the boy was armed with a knife and jumped into the passenger seat of a vehicle that had stopped to give way at the intersection of Vera Street and Goonoo Goonoo Road.
Police were told the boy demanded to be driven to Robert Street.
Investigators were told the woman behind the wheel of the car handed over her property before the boy allegedly took off in the vehicle.
The woman was not injured in the carjacking and police were alerted.
Officers raced to the scene and found the car shortly after dumped in Kenny Drive.
Investigators then homed in on a 13-year-old boy who was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and questioned by detectives.
He was later charged with robbery while armed with offensive weapon; and aggravated assault with intent to take and/or drive a motor vehicle while armed with a weapon.
He was refused bail by police and is due to front Tamworth Children's Court.
Police said the vehicle had been seized by police. Investigations are continuing.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
