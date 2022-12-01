The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Thirteen-year-old boy charged with carjacking woman at knifepoint in Robert Street, Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:28pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a young boy with the armed carjacking in Tamworth. Picture from file

A THIRTEEN-year-old boy has been refused bail accused of carjacking a woman at knifepoint in Tamworth in broad daylight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.