Armidale is second highest on Suncorp Insurance's worst storm-affected suburbs in New South Wales over the past financial year.
It came in second behind Boambee East on the Mid North Coast with Toormina third.
Suncorp analysed more than 32,000 weather-related home insurance claims across NSW to reveal the hardest hit suburbs.
Top 10 storm hotspots in New South Wales (1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022)
Suncorp Insurance EGM Home Claims Alli Smith said the figures were a stark reminder of the difficult year NSW residents have had weather-wise and should be viewed as a reminder that the warmer weather can bring sudden storms, cyclones and heavy rains that can lead to floods.
"NSW has been battered by numerous significant weather events over the past financial year - including February's East Coast Floods and a number of damaging hailstorms," Ms Smith said.
"And our data shows that no one region is more prone to significant weather events - with our top ten storm-battered suburbs coming from four different regions - once again highlighting that severe storms can strike anywhere."
More recently, NSW has been impacted by ongoing flooding in the Central West of the state, impacting towns including Forbes, Eugowra, Cowra and Nanami as a result of heavy rain and storms (which is not included in this Hotspots data set).
Ms Smith said Suncorp Insurance has released this information to act as a reminder that storm season is upon us, and now is the time to get you and your home storm-ready.
"We've released this list of storm-battered suburbs to remind residents across NSW that the impact of storms and significant weather events on property can be severe, and highlight the importance of ensuring you have done everything you can to strengthen your home's resilience against the effects of Mother Nature."
New research by Suncorp Insurance found that while 90 per cent of NSW residents admit to knowing at least one activity that should be completed prior to storm season, more than a quarter (26 per cent) admit to doing nothing to prepare.
"New South Wales residents know the messages around preparing for storm season," Ms Smith said.
"But unfortunately knowing the messages and actually doing something to better prepare and protect your home are two separate things, and many people in NSW are failing to actually complete the often quick-and-easy tasks."
Suncorp Insurance has developed a list of some low cost and high impact things NSW residents can do to strengthen the resilience of their home, including:
"These solutions would dramatically reduce the financial, emotional and social costs associated with recovering from natural disasters," Ms Smith said.
"And we encourage all NSW residents to do what they can to prevent their home from becoming a statistic this summer."
For more tips on how to make your home more resilient visit Build Resilience - Suncorp
