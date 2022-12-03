INVESTIGATORS are finalising a report into a deadly plane crash that killed a pilot near Moree one year ago.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has been investigating the crash at Rowena, west of Moree, on the morning of December 4, last year.
Witnesses saw the yellow aerial spray plane crash into the ground behind trees on a property off the Moomin Road at Rowena about 11.50am.
Neighbouring residents rushed to try and help the pilot before emergency services arrived, but he died at the scene.
The Air Tractor aircraft - which was operated by a local company - had taken off from Moree Airport about six o'clock that morning and headed for the property's airstrip where it was spraying.
The pilot was on his 11th load of chemical spraying and had completed the fourth run of spraying paddocks when something went wrong.
Witnesses told investigators that about 11.45am they saw the aircraft turn and it was "observed to descend rapidly, right wing down and disappear behind the trees".
"The witness reported seeing a black plume of smoke rise almost immediately afterwards," a preliminary investigation report noted.
Investigators said a second witness about 1km south of the accident site saw the aircraft descend among trees and hit the ground.
"The witness estimated this was followed within about two seconds by flames and smoke. The pilot was fatally injured and the aircraft was destroyed," the report said.
A crime scene was set-up once the fire was extinguished and was placed under guard by police until ATSB staff arrived on scene.
When investigators examined the scene they found no evidence of tree or bird strikes, or powerlines in the area.
The ATSB investigators, who travelled to the scene in the wake of the crash, found the engine and propeller blades showed the engine was producing power when it hit the ground, in a slight nose down and right wing down position.
"The main wreckage had been subject to a significant post-impact fuel-fed fire," the preliminary report revealed.
As part of the investigation, which has spanned almost 12 months already, the ATSB is looking at electronic components that were recovered at the accident site, as well as the weather conditions, operation documentation, and the pilot's qualifications and experience.
The ATSB said it expected the report to be completed by the end of this year.
