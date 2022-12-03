The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Transport safety investigators continuing to piece together fatal plane crash from Moree to Rowena

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
December 4 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aerial photos of the target where the pilot was spraying in December 2021. Picture supplied by the ATSB

INVESTIGATORS are finalising a report into a deadly plane crash that killed a pilot near Moree one year ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.