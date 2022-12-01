The Northern Daily Leader
NSW government gives New England locals extra five weeks for response to Winterbourne Windfarm's Environmental Impact Statement

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
The Winterbourne Wind Farm will cover 22,285 hectares of land in Walcha and Uralla. (Inset)

Walcha local Damien Timbs says the community is "humbled and grateful" for the extra time they've been given to respond to Winterbourne Windfarm's massive environmental impact statement.

