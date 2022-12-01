Redbank Olivia was overpowering in her win at Newcastle last Friday night.
Trained at Tamworth by Stuart Glasby, it was Brad Elder who took the reins and with some aggressive driving from the four barrier, he found the lead with the eight-year-old Courage Under Fire-Savannah Lombo mare.
She then dictated terms out in front.
At race start 138, Redbank Olivia had a 1.6 metre win over Rintin (Blake Hughes) with Rockindownunder (Michael Formosa) another metre away in third place.
Redbank Olivia - who set a mile rate of 1.56.4 for 1609 metres - will back up at the Tamworth meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Tom Ison has returned from his Queensland working holiday but not before picking up another win, with Majic Moment too good at Albion Park last Saturday night.
Racing against her own age group in the Ultimte Tools Three-Year-Old Pace over 1660 metres, Majic Moment recorded her best mile rate to date of 1.53.6.
Majic Moment had a six-metre win over the Grant Dixon trained-and-driven Tim's A Trooper, with the Lola Weidemann trained-and-driven Misty Creek another two metres away in third place.
With three starts at Albion Park, Majic Moment recorded a second placing and two wins - providing her owner Todd McMillan with close to $30,000 in prizemoney.
She has been a great buy from New Zealand. And in 12 starts under the training of Ison, she has produced six wins.
Ison has nine driving engagements at the Tamworth on Thursday afternoon including Blissfull Donna, who came so close to picking up her second Albion Park win last Friday night but had to be happy with second place.
She was beaten a short half-head by Pago Pago from the Peter Greig stables.
The 2022 SENtrack Inter Dominion has commenced, and is hosted by Victoria for the first time since 2018.
Two rounds of heats have already been conducted, at Ballarat last Saturday night and Shepparton on Tuesday night.
NSW picked up a heat win at Shepparton via Spirit of St Louis, who is trained by Belinda McCarthy and was driven by Jack Callaghan.
The trotters have created headlines in the Inter Dominion heats through Leanne Leeann and her trainer and driver, Bob Kuchenmeister.
The headline news is that Kuchenmeister, at age 82, is the second-eldest active licensed driver in Victoria and is intent on enjoying the experience on the biggest stage of all.
"When else I am going to get the chance to drive in an Inter Dominion?" said Kuchenmeister, who contested both the Ballarat and Shepparton heats and returned to scale safely.
The final round of heats will be on Saturday night at Geelong, with the final to be contested at Tabcorp Park Melton on December 10.
