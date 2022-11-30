The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

Windy Station woolshed vies for heritage grant dollars

By Newsroom
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 9:00am
Windy Station's woolshed shearing board. Photo: Marg Carr

The bush has gone to Sydney and won the day as Quirindi-district's Windy Station woolshed has been announced as the winner of a $1 million Activating State Heritage grant.

