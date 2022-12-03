"No relationship will last without everybody having some success."
Gunnedah Shire Council's Sister City partnership with Kolomotu'a in Tonga is all set to be mutually beneficial, mayor Jamie Chaffey said.
The city in the Pacific Islands has joined forces with the Aussie town to make the most out of a number of possibilities presented by the partnership.
First on the agenda is targeting a lack of employment opportunities in Tonga with the shortage of workers in Gunnedah.
Gunnedah council research found that the unemployment rate in the Kingdom of Tonga was 50 per cent for people older than 35, Cr Chaffey said.
"Really one of the main outcomes that we're looking for is to provide employment opportunities and skills, learning opportunities for the people from Tonga," he said.
"But also, with that aim of supporting our business community where there are so many job vacancies."
Almost 20 representatives from Gunnedah visited the City of Kolomotu'a in Tonga in October to deliberate on strategies to achieve their joint vision.
On arrival back from Tonga, the council identified employment opportunities as a way to support the business community.
Social, cultural, artistic and sporting communities are also set to benefit from the partnership.
There is a desire to have a memorandum of understanding between some arts groups and the sporting community, Cr Chaffey said.
The Red Devils are talking to Rugby Tonga about forming a relationship, he said.
"The culture is so rich, and the people are so friendly," he said.
The Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme (PALM) is a government initiative to fill labour gaps in rural and regional Australia.
Eligible businesses can recruit workers through the PALM scheme for seasonal jobs for up to nine months, or for longer-term roles for between one and four years in unskilled, low-skilled and semi-skilled positions.
For employers who are interested in employing Tongan people, the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme workshop will be held at 9.30-10.30am on Friday, December 9 at the Gunnedah Shire Council Chambers in Elgin Street.
