The Northern Daily Leader

Swimming: Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club to host local meet

November 30 2022 - 5:00pm
Kooty swimmers had success in Glen Innes. Picture by Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club.

The Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club is set to hold its first major meet of the season this weekend, with roughly 150 expected to turn out over the two days.

