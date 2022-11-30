The Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club is set to hold its first major meet of the season this weekend, with roughly 150 expected to turn out over the two days.
Of those, 43 will be local swimmers, who are expected to continue the strong form they showed recently.
Glenn Innes will also be one of the clubs to take part in this weekend's meet, along with others from Sydney, Coolah, Muswellbrook, Scone, and Narrabri.
Coach Graham Johnstone told the Leader that while all of his swimmers will look to set personal bests, a number will also target national, state, and country championships qualifying times.
Some will also take the chance to warm up for the Senior State Age Championships on December 10.
There will also be a Dash for Cash held on the day, which is expected to have representatives from many clubs take part.
The KMSC has begun what looks to be another strong season in 2022/23, with almost 170 members registered.
