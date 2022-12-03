IT'S THE largest water infrastructure project in the state but locals, water users and businesses have just three days left to have their say on the controversial Dungowan Dam plans.
The multi-billion-dollar project slated just a few kilometres downstream from the current smaller dam has been marred in controversy, and its future is up in the air unless the new federal Labor government u-turns and decides to fund it.
But the NSW Department of Planning and Environment is urging Peel Valley water users, locals, and businesses and other groups to submit their thoughts on the environmental impact statement (EIS).
"It is the largest water infrastructure project in the state, which is why we have given the community six weeks to review the EIS and lodge submissions," Acting CEO of Water Infrastructure NSW Ingrid Emery said.
"Major projects like this take time and it is important that we get the details and scope of the project right from the outset to deliver maximum benefits for everyone across the region."
Submissions to the EIS close on December 7 before the department reviews the submissions. It will take several months before a submissions report is delivered next year.
If the project gets the nod next year, construction is due to kick off in 2024.
"Getting diverse perspectives from a range of people really helps us identify and address any issues or concerns at the grassroots level before we move onto the next stage of the project, which is why I urge residents to contribute," Ms Emery said.
The new 22.5GL dam would replace the current 6.3GL dam which is operated by council.
If the dam plans are killed off by the state or federal governments, the department has already said the stage one pipeline will connect to the existing pipeline at the showground, which carries water from the existing dam to the water treatment plant.
That pipeline infrastructure is some 70 years old and requires constant maintenance.
The first stage of the pipeline spans some 21km from the Dungowan Showground to the Calala Water Treatment Plant.
The second stage of the pipeline is 34km but would only be built if the new dam is approved. The second stage would run from the new dam downstream to the Dungowan Showground.
The works started in February and already almost 10km of pipeline has been laid with workers digging beyond Tullamore Road towards Loomberah.
Workers are on track to be finished stage one by mid-next year.
The Dungowan Dam project and pipeline has seen a boost to the Tamworth economy with more than 124 businesses involved in works along the way from accommodation providers, to sign makers, hardware stores, labour hire, machinery, traffic controllers and even caterers and cleaners.
The department has previously said it has injected almost $3 million into the local economy thus far.
As part of its community consultation process, the department has met with more than 1300 people across 70 community events, and had more than 420 meetings with landholders.
