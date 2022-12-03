The Northern Daily Leader
Last chance to have final say on Dungowan Dam plans as Environmental Impact Statement submissions close

By Newsroom
December 4 2022 - 6:30am
IT'S THE largest water infrastructure project in the state but locals, water users and businesses have just three days left to have their say on the controversial Dungowan Dam plans.

