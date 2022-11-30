ALAN Edwards can keep from stepping on his wife's toes while they enjoy a dance with a little help from technology.
Mrs Edwards usually taps Alan Edwards, who is hard of hearing, on the shoulder to keep him on beat, but a vest can do the work for her by making music tactile.
Two SUBPAC vests, which provide users with the ability to physically feel the beat of music, are being made available at the Tamworth Country Music Festival for any person with a sensory disability.
In an Australian-first partnership with SUBPAC, the festival will be used as a trial to develop a program making the technology available across other marquee events in regional NSW.
The roll-out is part of a wider strategy to promote diversity and inclusion, the Regional NSW director of inclusive infrastructure, placemaking and experience Paul Nunnari said.
Mr Edwards was born "programmed" to lose his hearing.
As his hearing has deteriorated with age, he has experienced feeling isolated, and had trouble engaging.
But rather than "sitting in a box and doing nothing", he wants to get out there and get involved.
"I'm one of the sort of guys that want to get into the music, but your feet are always going to the wrong beat, or you're not in it with mates," he said.
"With this thing, you know where you are.
"It was really, really good to get a sense of the fine tones that I can't pick up with my normal hearing."
