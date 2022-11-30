The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Petition to extend opening hours of Kootingal War Memorial Swimming Pool gains hundreds of signatures

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 30 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nuala Dixon started a petition to extend the pool hours of the Kootingal War Memorial Swimming Pool. Pictures by Peter Hardin

KOOTINGAL pool users have pleaded with Tamworth Regional Council to extend the opening hours of the facility, with the community locked out from making a splash this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.